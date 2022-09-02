FEMA extends time to request Public Assistance

(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 4:45 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - FEMA is extending the deadline to apply for Public Assistance.

The extension applies to local governments, houses of worship and other nonprofit organizations in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Wolfe counties.

“FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides reimbursement to local and state government agencies for the costs of emergency response, debris removal and restoration of disaster damaged public facilities and infrastructure,” a news release stated.

County deadlines to submit a request for Public Assistance are as follows:

  • Sept. 11, 2022 – Cumberland and Whitley counties.
  • Sept. 18, 2022 – Lee, Lincoln and Powell counties.
  • Oct. 4, 2022 – Clay, Martin and Perry counties.
  • Oct. 5, 2022 – Floyd, Knott, Owsley and Pike counties.
  • Oct. 11, 2022 – Breathitt, Johnson, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin and Wolfe counties.

FEMA officials said those who need to request assistance should contact the Kentucky Division of Emergency Management.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tommy Kuhl
Inmate who walked away from worksite found
A man was spotted "pacing and acting weird" outside of Phelps High School but, when officers...
‘It could have turned into a bad situation’: Pike County man behind bars after bringing gun near school campus
Rebecca Slone
KSP looking for missing woman in Pike County
Jonathan Walker
Fmr. South Laurel High School basketball coach pleads guilty to sexual misconduct
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Detention Center
Police: Corbin man accused of threatening to kill one person, holds several children hostage

Latest News

Rainy and Stormy Weather
Rain chances increase for Labor Day weekend, heavy at times
Hazard Inmate Found - 11:00 p.m.
Hazard Inmate Found - 11:00 p.m.
Salyersville - 11:00 p.m.
Salyersville - 11:00 p.m.
College students from flood-ravaged areas are mostly back on campus, while their families are...
Morehead State students impacted by EKY flooding back on campus