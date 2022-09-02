FEMA extends time to request Public Assistance

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - FEMA is extending the deadline to apply for Public Assistance.

The extension applies to local governments, houses of worship and other nonprofit organizations in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Wolfe counties.

“FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides reimbursement to local and state government agencies for the costs of emergency response, debris removal and restoration of disaster damaged public facilities and infrastructure,” a news release stated.

County deadlines to submit a request for Public Assistance are as follows:

Sept. 11, 2022 – Cumberland and Whitley counties.

Sept. 18, 2022 – Lee, Lincoln and Powell counties.

Oct. 4, 2022 – Clay, Martin and Perry counties.

Oct. 5, 2022 – Floyd, Knott, Owsley and Pike counties.

Oct. 11, 2022 – Breathitt, Johnson, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin and Wolfe counties.

FEMA officials said those who need to request assistance should contact the Kentucky Division of Emergency Management.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.