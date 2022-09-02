CAUGHT ON CAM: Taxi driver drags elderly woman out cab, leaving her on street

(CNN) - In New York, the search is on for a cab driver caught on camera forcefully pulling an elderly woman out of his vehicle and leaving her on the street.

The woman’s family says she was absolutely terrified, but is incredibly grateful for a Good Samaritan, who recorded the incident and came to her aid.

Ezra Halawani, the Good Samaritan, couldn’t believe what he saw when he was out for a walk on East 35th street in Marine Park.

“I saw someone pulling out another person from their vehicle, so I pulled my phone out and started recording,” Halawani said.

Halawani says he realized the person being pulled out of the car was an elderly woman hitting the driver with her cane, causing him to approach the scene.

The elderly woman screamed to him, ”He’s got my phone!”

While confronting the driver, Halawani says “Can you give her the phone? Can you give her the phone? This is an old woman!”

He followed the driver to get him to stop, but he got back in his car and took off. Halawani was also hit by the cab driver’s vehicle in the process.

“When he hit me, I fell on top of his hood, and I fell on the floor on my shoulder.”

He says he got right back up and went to help the woman.

“I just couldn’t believe that someone could do something like that too, forget just an old woman, just any person in general,” he says.

Police confirm the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon when the woman and driver got into a dispute about where he would drop her off.

Halawani says she told him she was going to physical therapy when the driver dropped her down the block and expected her to get out and walk, but she couldn’t.

“She was in bad shape, so he got upset and he went around and pulled her out of the car.”

The woman’s daughter says they’re grateful for Halawani, who made sure the 78-year-old woman got to the hospital.

Police say the cab was operating as an “access-a-ride.”

The Taxi & Limousine Commission says it is aware of the incident and is working with the NYPD on their investigation.

The New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers released a statement saying the driver’s actions were totally unjustified and that his driving privileges should be revoked.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.