ARH flood relief distribution center still needs volunteers

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We want to give you an update on the ARH disaster relief distribution center at the old JCPenney building in Hazard.

ARH tells us at least 3500 people representing families have stopped by the distribution center. In turn, the regional CEO said more than 14 thousand people have been helped by the center.

He said they see nearly 100 people every day, adding they could use more volunteer help as it takes about 35 people a day to manage the center.

“Obviously the more easier it is on the individuals working, so we certainly welcome people to come out and help us,” said Tony Sudduth with ARH. “Obviously, a good cause and helping a very much needed population right now.”

The distribution center has plenty of donations of water and clothes. If you plan to donate, the center could use food and cleaning supplies. ARH officials said the center will stay open as long as there is a need.

