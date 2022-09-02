Appalachian Wireless Arena preparing for busy final four months of 2022

Officials with the venue say more shows will be announced very soon.
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Appalachian Wireless Arena say the final four months of 2022 will be extra busy.

The venue is hosting around 20 shows throughout the rest of the year. Approximately five shows per month.

These shows include performances ranging from WWE Superstars to world-famous musicians such as Warrant and Jamey Johnson.

Appalachian Wireless Arena’s Senior Director of Sales & Marketing Josh Kesler says folks from across the nation come to Pikeville and attend these shows, which boosts the local economy.

“We’ve had people come from Hawaii, we’ve had people come from California, we’ve had people come from Maine,” said Kesler. “It’s funny, you look at these shows and you’re like, ‘well where did you come from?’ ‘Well, I came from California’... Okay, awesome, thank you for coming, you know what I mean? Like, it’s cool.”

Kesler added that you can check out the Appalachian Wireless Arena website or social media pages for more upcoming show announcements.

