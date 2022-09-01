Welcome to September! Fall preview continues for first day of the new month

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Happy meteorological fall, y’all! While we still have a few days to go before the official start of the season, the weather pattern continues to feel nice, at least today.

Today and Tonight

After some dense fog in spots this morning and temperatures in the upper 50s for most, we will make a run into the low to mid-80s this afternoon. Wasn’t yesterday amazing? Low dewpoints, lower temps ... it was downright perfect. Today should be a similar scene across the mountains.

Tonight, clouds will gradually increase overnight and I think some more fog is possible late. Lows will drop into the low 60s.

Extended Forecast

While I think Friday is mainly dry, two things will probably happen. One, we will likely see some hit or miss showers and storms in the heat of the afternoon and early evening hours. That may cause some lightning delays at high school football games across the region, like what has happened the past two weeks. The second thing is the thermostat will briefly head back up. Highs will top out in the upper 80s for most on Friday before dropping into the upper 60s tomorrow night. Stay cool out there!

Labor Day weekend is trending cooler, but we’re going to pay a cost for that. Rain chances increase Saturday and Sunday, with the best chances coming Saturday night and into the latter half of the weekend. However, while the dewpoints will keep going up, the air temperatures will start to slide. So while it might still feel like you’re swimming through the air, it will not be as warm. Highs on Saturday look to fall back into the mid-80s and drop to around 80 for Sunday. We are still watching several tropical developments in the Atlantic, so if any of those form and move toward land, that could impact our weather here at home. Stay tuned.

Labor Day Monday continues the cooler and wetter trend. I don’t think it will be an all-day washout, but you will likely have to dodge some showers and storms at times. Highs will stay close to the 80-degree mark.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.