Warm and muggy air returns for late week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s been a wonderful mid-week weatherwise around the mountains, but even though today is the first day of meteorological fall...Mother Nature’s still got awhile before she’s flipping that calendar.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

This first day of September has been nothing short of exquisite, with plenty of sunshine, comfortable temperatures and lower humidity. As we head into tonight, clear skies will continue as high pressure continues to be in control. Overnight lows with a touch more moisture around look to fall back into the lower 60s...still more than comfortable for this time of year!

Things get warmer as we head into the day on Friday as high pressure scoots east and starts to break down. We look to stay dry for much of the day with plenty of sunshine, but highs look to surge up into the middle and upper 80s, but with more humidity moving in as well, it will feel above 90°. Some models indicate the possibility for some showers and storms to return by tomorrow evening, I’m not sold yet, but it is something to watch. We only fall back into the middle and upper 60s overnight with much more humid air in place.

Holiday Weekend and Beyond

Unfortunately, rain chances return just in time for our Labor Day holiday weekend as a more active pattern continues to work into the region. This will lead to scattered showers and storms each and every afternoon between Saturday and Tuesday. Widespread severe weather is not expected, but any storm could contain some gusty winds and heavy rain. These storms will be mostly fueled by afternoon heat as highs climb up into the middle and upper 80s with plenty of humidity to go along with them. They should start to wane overnight, but partly cloudy and muggy nights look probable as lows dip into the middle 60s.

The greatest chance for those showers and storms looks to be on Tuesday as the cold front tries to work through the region, but I do think some could linger into the middle of the week as well as highs try to rebound back into the middle to upper 80s for Wednesday and Thursday.

