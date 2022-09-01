VIDEO: Mom with kids attacked while walking into grocery store

A mother with three small children was violently attacked in an apparent robbery at a grocery store. (WPLG, BROWARD SHERIFFS OFFICE - SURVEILLANCE VIDEO, CNN)
By WPLG Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 1:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WPLG) - A Florida sheriff’s office released surveillance video after a mother with three children was violently attacked in an apparent robbery as she entered a grocery store.

Jessica Greer was walking with her three small children last Tuesday around 4:15 p.m. when she entered the Broward Meat and Fish Company in North Lauderdale. Authorities say that’s when a man attacked her, as seen in surveillance video.

“It was the worst thing a mother could experience: going to the store to get groceries for your kids and being attacked in broad daylight,” Greer said.

Greer fought back, believing the suspect wanted to take her 3-year-old daughter. The man ripped off the mother’s necklace, a fake gold chain, in the struggle.

“My belief was he wanted to take my daughter. You could have your chain, you can have anything else, but you can’t have my kids,” Greer said.

The video shows Greer’s son appearing to flag down another customer who had just walked into the store, as the robber flees the scene.

“That was my 8-year-old running to get some sort of help because I told him run and get help,” Greer said.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect. According to a spokeswoman with the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, he pulled into the parking lot of the shopping plaza in a light-colored Nissan.

He was then seen walking a short distance away from Greer and her children before he followed them into the grocery store and attacked the mother.

“At the end of the day, this man needs to be accountable for what he did to a mother in broad daylight. I would never wish this upon anybody. I’m shaking as I’m standing here,” Greer said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

