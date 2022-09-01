Update: Breathitt sheriff will end countywide curfew Monday morning

WYMT Update
WYMT Update(WYMT)
By Evan Hatter and Brandon Robinson
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: Nearly two months after deadly flooding in our region, one sheriff says the curfew in his county is coming to an end.

Breathitt County Sheriff John Hollan posted on his Facebook page it will end at 6 a.m. Monday, September 26th.

Letcher County’s expired back in August. We have not heard the status of the one in Hindman.

Original Story 8-31-2022:

There are changes on the way for the curfew in Breathitt County that has been in place since last month’s deadly flooding.

Breathitt County Sheriff John Hollan announced on Facebook Wednesday evening that the county’s curfew is being shortened by two hours. It now extends each day from 12:00 midnight through 6:00 a.m.

The curfew still does not include commuting to and from work, emergencies, first responders, and school activities

