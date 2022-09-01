Team Of The Week: Knott Central Patriots

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - After a month of hardships, Knott Central finally had something to cheer about in Week 2.

The Patriots won a nail-biter versus Jackson County 38-22 to open the season. This win meant more though after the devastating flooding and death of former Patriot player Arron “Mick” Crawford.

“These kids have been through a whole lot the communities been through a lot,” said head coach Randall Mullins. “You heard a couple of these guys talking about losing a teammate. It’s been tough on them.”

To add to an already hard situation, Knott Central’s former head coach Joe Beder left just a week before the season started.

With their backs against the wall, this Patriot team came together and provided a much needed bright spot, in a struggling community.

“Well we’ve all came together for sure because of the flood and how everybody struggled to get out here and especially with Mick that really brought us closer cause we all loved him to death,” said senior wide receiver Dawson Stamper. “It was really like losing one of our family members so I think it just all drove us together and we put it all that on the field.”

The Patriots look to continue their momentum against Magoffin County this Friday.

