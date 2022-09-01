Serena Williams upsets US Open No. 2 Seed to advance to third round

Serena Williams, of the United States, reacts during the first round of the US Open tennis...
Serena Williams, of the United States, reacts during the first round of the US Open tennis championships against Danka Kovinic, of Montenegro, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)(Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Serena Williams has eliminated No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-2 in the U.S. Open’s second round to ensure that the 23-time Grand Slam champion will play at least one more singles match.

The 40-year-old Williams has hinted this will be the last tournament of her illustrious career. Williams missed about a year of action before returning to the tour in late June at Wimbledon.

She lost in the first round there and was 1-3 in 2022 entering the U.S. Open, where she is 2-0 so far this week.

She beat Danka Kovinic in the first round before following that up against Kontaveit on Wednesday night in front of a full house at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Williams will face Ajla Tomljanovic on Friday, September 1 in the third round.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

