Serena Williams upsets US Open No. 2 Seed to advance to third round

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Serena Williams has eliminated No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-2 in the U.S. Open’s second round to ensure that the 23-time Grand Slam champion will play at least one more singles match.

The 40-year-old Williams has hinted this will be the last tournament of her illustrious career. Williams missed about a year of action before returning to the tour in late June at Wimbledon.

She lost in the first round there and was 1-3 in 2022 entering the U.S. Open, where she is 2-0 so far this week.

She beat Danka Kovinic in the first round before following that up against Kontaveit on Wednesday night in front of a full house at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Williams will face Ajla Tomljanovic on Friday, September 1 in the third round.

