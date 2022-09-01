Police: Corbin man accused of threatening to kill one person, holds several children hostage

Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Detention Center
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Detention Center(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One man is facing a host of charges following an incident earlier this week in Laurel County.

On Tuesday night just after 7:30, deputies were called to a home just off Palomino Trail outside London.

When they arrived, they found Slade Cansler, 39, of Corbin, inside and just off an argument with a woman police found locked outside the house.

Deputies soon discovered while trying to make contact with Cansler, he had locked an 18-year-old girl and two 9-year-old children inside the home and would not let them leave. Police ended up going into the home to check on the trio and found the teenage girl had been able to escape and the other two children were ok.

During the investigation, deputies found out that Cansler threatened to kill the woman they found outside the home when they arrived.

Slade Cansler was arrested and is charged with menacing, unlawful imprisonment, terroristic threatening, disorderly conduct and attempted assault. He is being held in the Laurel County Detention Center.

