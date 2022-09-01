Noah Thompson to headline Knott County Trail Ride, money raised goes to flood relief

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Plans were announced Thursday for the 2022 Fall Trail Ride in Knott County, with one very special guest.

This year, organizers said money raised from the Trail Ride will be going to people in the area affected by flooding.

“We’d like to show our support by making sure all proceeds from this Trail Ride go to Knott County Tourism Flood Relief Fund,” said a post on the Knott County Tourism Facebook page. “We are aware that monetary donations from outside fundraisers aren’t meeting the hands or needs of our people. This will benefit families right here in Knott County!”

In a video on the post, Noah Thompson announced he would be headlining this year’s event.

“We want to help you build back better than ever and help our community be stronger than before,” said the post.

The admission fee will be $25 per person, but children younger than 12 are free.

The benefit portion of the Trail Ride will be moved to the ATV Center, where there will be a separate gate entry fee of $25 per person. Trail Ride bands will be honored at this gate, according to officials.

