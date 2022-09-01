NASA captures first-ever direct image of planet outside our solar system

The James Webb telescope captures its first direct image of an exoplanet.
The James Webb telescope captures its first direct image of an exoplanet.(NASA.gov)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – NASA’s newest telescope has captured its first image of a planet outside our solar system.

These are known as exoplanets, and the one pictured is called HIP 65426B.

The planet is known as a gas giant and has six to 12 times the mass of Jupiter. It’s also an interstellar baby at only 15 to 20 million years old.

In comparison, Earth has been around for 4.5 billion years.

The James Webb Space Telescope captured four images, representing how the planet appears in four different bands of infrared light.

Scientists have known about the exoplanet, which is some 385 light years away, since 2017.

The new observation provides details like a water signature and evidence of carbon dioxide in its atmosphere.

The Hubble telescope was the first device to capture direct images of exoplanets.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Broughton
Knox County man arrested following stabbing, one man flown to hospital
Stacy Collins
Eastern Ky. man charged with murdering 12-year-old daughter
Truck flipped on Chavies Bridge
Update: Perry County bridge back open following crash involving truck
Man arrested for bringing gun near school campus, superintendent says
Flooding in Hindman, Ky.
Louisiana donates hundreds of travel trailers to shelter Eastern Ky. flood survivors

Latest News

Police say a woman and her two children were found dead after a shooting in a South Carolina...
VIDEO: Carolina Forest Elementary teacher, 2 children found dead after shooting in home, officials say
Millstone church repairing
Millstone community working to repair church
Prices at the pump extend an 11-week decline and continue to fall before Labor Day weekend.
Gas prices decline ahead of Labor Day weekend; 20% lower than July
FEMA representatives hold workshop on rebuilding after natural disaster
FEMA representatives hold workshop on rebuilding after natural disaster