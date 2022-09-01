Millstone community working to repair church

MILLSTONE, Ky. (WYMT) - Millstone Missionary Baptist Church holds a congregation of 250-300 people every Sunday.

The recent flooding damaged parts of the church, but the pastor, along with members of the church, has worked every day to repair it.

“We go from one job to the other. Whatever we need to do at that time,” church member Larry Mullins said.

Flood water steadily rose into the sanctuary, and members had to act fast to slow it down, even using their own property.

“The water was so swift, it was getting up and under the floor and everything, and I had a fella take a backhoe and try to stop it. So he had to tear a part of the shed. That was part of the picnic area,” pastor Bill Craft said.

The building holding their Sunday School rooms was not as lucky, taking on around three to four feet of water.

Craft and members of his congregation took on the challenge of repairing the building.

“This, we’ve been on this room right here for three weeks, and then got some other work too. But they got this and it’s about ready to move in,” Craft said.

Working together is not just something the flood has convinced members to do, but it is something they cherish.

We have love and we have fellowship. That’s right. We’re not just friends, we’re more than friends,” Mullins said.

Craft says the church continues to have hundreds of people show up on Sundays for worship, and a lot of the credit for that is to how hard members have worked to keep the church safe.

