Millstone community working to repair church

Millstone church repairing
Millstone church repairing(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILLSTONE, Ky. (WYMT) - Millstone Missionary Baptist Church holds a congregation of 250-300 people every Sunday.

The recent flooding damaged parts of the church, but the pastor, along with members of the church, has worked every day to repair it.

“We go from one job to the other. Whatever we need to do at that time,” church member Larry Mullins said.

Flood water steadily rose into the sanctuary, and members had to act fast to slow it down, even using their own property.

“The water was so swift, it was getting up and under the floor and everything, and I had a fella take a backhoe and try to stop it. So he had to tear a part of the shed. That was part of the picnic area,” pastor Bill Craft said.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

The building holding their Sunday School rooms was not as lucky, taking on around three to four feet of water.

Craft and members of his congregation took on the challenge of repairing the building.

“This, we’ve been on this room right here for three weeks, and then got some other work too. But they got this and it’s about ready to move in,” Craft said.

Working together is not just something the flood has convinced members to do, but it is something they cherish.

We have love and we have fellowship. That’s right. We’re not just friends, we’re more than friends,” Mullins said.

Craft says the church continues to have hundreds of people show up on Sundays for worship, and a lot of the credit for that is to how hard members have worked to keep the church safe.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Broughton
Knox County man arrested following stabbing, one man flown to hospital
Stacy Collins
Eastern Ky. man charged with murdering 12-year-old daughter
Truck flipped on Chavies Bridge
Update: Perry County bridge back open following crash involving truck
Man arrested for bringing gun near school campus, superintendent says
Flooding in Hindman, Ky.
Louisiana donates hundreds of travel trailers to shelter Eastern Ky. flood survivors

Latest News

FEMA representatives hold workshop on rebuilding after natural disaster
FEMA representatives hold workshop on rebuilding after natural disaster
WKYT Investigates | Cost-of-living adjustments for Ky. retirees
WKYT Investigates | Cost-of-living adjustments for Ky. retirees
A new gaming hall is open in southern Kentucky, which lets people bet on historical horse...
Mint Gaming Hall opens in Williamsburg
Tommy Kuhl
Police looking for inmate who walked away from worksite