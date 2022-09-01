Man arrested for bringing gun near school campus, superintendent says

(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following a story out of Pike County.

Pike County Schools Superintendent Reed Adkins said that an employee’s husband was arrested for bringing a gun near the campus of Phelps High School.

No students were in danger, according to officials.

Adkins said a parent called the school saying they saw a man pacing by the school gate. A school resource officer investigated the incident and saw the man “lay something on the grass” off campus. It was later determined a gun was found in the grass.

The superintendent added the man was arrested.

