Man arrested for bringing gun near school campus, superintendent says

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following a story out of Pike County.

Pike County Schools Superintendent Reed Adkins said that an employee’s husband was arrested for bringing a gun near the campus of Phelps High School.

No students were in danger, according to officials.

Adkins said a parent called the school saying they saw a man pacing by the school gate. A school resource officer investigated the incident and saw the man “lay something on the grass” off campus. It was later determined a gun was found in the grass.

The superintendent added the man was arrested.

We have a reporter following up on this story.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.