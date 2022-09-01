Man arrested for bringing gun near school campus, superintendent says
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following a story out of Pike County.
Pike County Schools Superintendent Reed Adkins said that an employee’s husband was arrested for bringing a gun near the campus of Phelps High School.
No students were in danger, according to officials.
Adkins said a parent called the school saying they saw a man pacing by the school gate. A school resource officer investigated the incident and saw the man “lay something on the grass” off campus. It was later determined a gun was found in the grass.
The superintendent added the man was arrested.
