Lexington man arrested in Laurel County on vandalism charges

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News This Morning, 6 a.m. Hour
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Lexington man is accused of vandalizing a business in Laurel County.

On Tuesday morning, deputies responded to reports of a disturbance at the Holly Bay Campground’s greeting shack.

When they arrived, they found the shack had been broken into and the suspect, Robert Dominguez, 22, was still inside.

He is charged with criminal mischief and was taken to the Laurel County Detention Center.

