Lexington health leaders making sure people get monkeypox vaccine

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Monkeypox cases are rising in Kentucky. According to the CDC the state now has 31 confirmed cases, and three of those cases are in Lexington.

On Thursday the health department held a second vaccine clinic for people at high risk of the virus. Health leaders said they’re doing more outreach to make sure everyone eligible gets the shot.

“If you look at this time a month ago, there was high demand, low supply and right now we’re seeing high supply low demand,” said Kevin Hall, a spokesperson with the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department.

The health department said Thursday’s monkeypox vaccine clinic saw significantly less registrations than the last one. Hall said this is partly because the vaccine is now more widely available across the state.

“Two weeks ago we held a mass vaccination clinic, we were about the only spot people could get to. We had people coming from all over Kentucky. Driving hours to get here to get the vaccine,” Hall said.

Right now, the vaccine is only available to certain communities.

“Now the primary audience are gay, bisexual or men who have sex with men or transgender people who are sexually active,” Hall said. “Gender and sexuality are so fluid. So there are people who qualify for this that don’t identify in some of these categories. That’s why it’s so important to talk to your healthcare provider or reach out to the health department to talk about who is eligible for this.”

Hall said of those who are eligible, some may be hesitant to get the vaccine in such a public setting, but there are other options.

“They can come to our regular public health clinic every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday by same day appointment, they can talk to their health department, go to a neighboring health department, wherever it’s provided,” Hall said.

The health department said case numbers are still low, with only three in Fayette County, and they’re working to make sure they stay that way.

The health department is hosting another monkeypox vaccine clinic on September 7.

Vaccines are also available at the public health clinic every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday. Appointments can be made on the health department’s website.

