KSP looking for missing woman in Pike County
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post sent a release Thursday afternoon asking the public for help finding a missing woman.
Rebecca Slone, 55, of Millard, was last seen on August 8, in the Coal Run Community. She is described as a white woman, 5′3″, 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
The release said she was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray shirt and white tennis shoes.
If you have any information, you can call 606-433-7711.
