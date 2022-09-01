KSP looking for missing woman in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post sent a release Thursday afternoon asking the public for help finding a missing woman.

Rebecca Slone, 55, of Millard, was last seen on August 8, in the Coal Run Community. She is described as a white woman, 5′3″, 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

The release said she was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray shirt and white tennis shoes.

If you have any information, you can call 606-433-7711.

