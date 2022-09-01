‘He’s showing us that he’s with us’: Locals find hope in the midst of disaster with flooding cleanup

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Workers with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet have been going along roads and creeks cleaning up flood debris for several days.

KYTC district 12 transportation engineer branch manager, Darold Slone, said they will not stop until they see the job is finished.

“When that debris is picked up it’s brought here and then it’s compacted and sorted if necessary and weighed. Then at that point most of the debris, the C&D debris we call it construction demolition debris,” he said. “That material is then taken to final disposal at a landfill location.”

Thursday was the 27th day out cleaning up debris for some crews. Some people are still left to wonder how long it will take for it to all be cleaned up.

“I asked other people I said, how long do you think that it’s gonna take for people to get this all cleaned back up. They said a long time. It’s gonna take a while,” she said.

Vance lives in Knott County and has been upset by all of the debris that she has seen, but on Thursday she found a wooden cross by the creek on her property. She said she believes everything will be okay.

“He’s showing us that he’s with us. Exactly what that cross is for out there. He’s showing that he’s with us that was trying to show us who’s in control. Jesus is in control,” she said.

KYTC officials said they are keeping an eye out for debris that could be important to people who are still looking for missing items.

“If we see something that we think that holds value or that we think needs to be restored back to an owner you know we’re going to try to handle those things with care. Try to get them back,” said Slone.

