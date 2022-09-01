Gov. Beshear signs proclamation bringing awareness to childhood cancer

Kentucky governor Andy Beshear signed a proclamation on Thursday recognizing the month of...
Kentucky governor Andy Beshear signed a proclamation on Thursday recognizing the month of September as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky governor Andy Beshear signed a proclamation on Thursday recognizing the month of September as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

The proclamation was signed in Louisville as Beshear and other city leaders visited the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana.

The nonprofit organization is known for providing a home for families traveling to Louisville seeking healthcare for their children, including for cancer.

“I am so glad the Ronald McDonald House and other organizations are here to support families living through childhood cancer,” Beshear said. “But here’s the thing: way too many of our kids are getting that diagnosis, sending their families on a physical, emotional and financial rollercoaster. And worst of all, we’re losing some of those kids to cancer before they’ve even had a chance to grow up and start to live out their dreams.”

According to a release, more than 15,000 children in the U.S. from birth to 19-years-old are diagnosed with cancer each year.

“As Governor, I will not sit back and accept that,” Beshear added. “That’s why I’ve taken action to fund pediatric cancer research and raise awareness about this illness, like we’re doing today.”

Beshear worked with state leaders in 2021 to secure $2.5 million for the Kentucky Pediatric Cancer Research Trust Fund, and in 2022, earned $6.25 million to add to the trust fund over the next two years, according to a release.

In addition to the proclamation, Beshear said the Governor’s Mansion in Frankfort will be lit gold on Sept. 1 in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tommy Kuhl
Inmate who walked away from worksite found
A man was spotted "pacing and acting weird" outside of Phelps High School but, when officers...
‘It could have turned into a bad situation’: Pike County man behind bars after bringing gun near school campus
Rebecca Slone
KSP looking for missing woman in Pike County
Jonathan Walker
Fmr. South Laurel High School basketball coach pleads guilty to sexual misconduct
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Detention Center
Police: Corbin man accused of threatening to kill one person, holds several children hostage

Latest News

Salyersville - 11:00 p.m.
Salyersville - 11:00 p.m.
Hazard Inmate Found - 11:00 p.m.
Hazard Inmate Found - 11:00 p.m.
College students from flood-ravaged areas are mostly back on campus, while their families are...
Morehead State students impacted by EKY flooding back on campus
Sizemore also received a lifetime achievement award and a citation of appreciation from the...
‘I’ve still got work to do’: Magoffin County honors medical pioneer after more than 40 years of service
Phelps
‘It could have turned into a bad situation’: Pike County man behind bars after bringing gun near school campus - 4:30pm