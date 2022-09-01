Gov. Beshear signs proclamation bringing awareness to childhood cancer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky governor Andy Beshear signed a proclamation on Thursday recognizing the month of September as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

The proclamation was signed in Louisville as Beshear and other city leaders visited the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana.

The nonprofit organization is known for providing a home for families traveling to Louisville seeking healthcare for their children, including for cancer.

“I am so glad the Ronald McDonald House and other organizations are here to support families living through childhood cancer,” Beshear said. “But here’s the thing: way too many of our kids are getting that diagnosis, sending their families on a physical, emotional and financial rollercoaster. And worst of all, we’re losing some of those kids to cancer before they’ve even had a chance to grow up and start to live out their dreams.”

According to a release, more than 15,000 children in the U.S. from birth to 19-years-old are diagnosed with cancer each year.

“As Governor, I will not sit back and accept that,” Beshear added. “That’s why I’ve taken action to fund pediatric cancer research and raise awareness about this illness, like we’re doing today.”

Beshear worked with state leaders in 2021 to secure $2.5 million for the Kentucky Pediatric Cancer Research Trust Fund, and in 2022, earned $6.25 million to add to the trust fund over the next two years, according to a release.

In addition to the proclamation, Beshear said the Governor’s Mansion in Frankfort will be lit gold on Sept. 1 in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

