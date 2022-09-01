Fmr. South Laurel High School basketball coach pleads guilty to sexual misconduct

By Dakota Makres
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A former South Laurel High School basketball coach has pleaded guilty to one count of sexual misconduct.

Jonathan Walker faces up to one year in jail and or a fine of up to $500.

The plea agreement obtained by WYMT from the Laurel County Circuit Clerk’s office states the charge was amended from a first-degree sexual abuse charge.

As part of the agreement, Walker’s potential 12-month sentence would be suspended for 24 months if he serves 60 days in jail, surrenders any teaching certifications and does not coach youth athletics in the future.

If he violates any of the conditions, he could be required to serve the full sentence.

Walker’s sentencing is scheduled for September 14.

