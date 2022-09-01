FEMA representatives hold workshop on rebuilding after natural disaster

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - FEMA Mitigation Specialists were at Jackson True Value Hardware and at Promart Home Center in Knott County to answer questions and provide home improvement tips as flood survivors begin to rebuild.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

FEMA recommends homeowners apply for assistance or check on their claim status if they stop by these events.

”We’re pretty much first, they come to us and that’s how we get the ball running,” said Kejuan Johnson with FEMA.

Geared toward DIYers, homeowners can find tips on how to build back stronger, and use methods to prevent and lessen the damage if a natural disaster happens again.

”Anything that you can do to get out of the way of the flood. like the AC unit, the refrigerators, the hot water heaters,” said Carolyn Hodges with FEMA. “Lift them up as high as you can.”

FEMA recommends people use water-resistant materials and rebuilding to code is crucial.

”That can save a lot of property, and they can save content and it can even save a person’s life,” said Hodges.

They hope homeowners take back a sense of security as they rebuild their lives.

“There are things they may not realize, in the way a structure is rebuilt, that can make it able to stand up to Mother Nature in a better way,” said Nate Custer with FEMA.

Locations:

Breathitt County - Jackson True Value Hardware– 726 Highway 15 N, Jackson, KY, 41339  Hours: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday; closed Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Labor Day.

Knott County - ProMart Home Center - 1622 Highway 160 S, Hindman, KY, 41822  Hours: 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday and Labor Day.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.