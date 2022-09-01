Father Jim Sichko visits Isom IGA for second time with $75,000 donation

Father Jim Sichko gives another $75,000 to Isom IGA owner Gwendolyn Christon after she had...
Father Jim Sichko gives another $75,000 to Isom IGA owner Gwendolyn Christon after she had tithed 10% of Father Sichko's $20,000 donation week prior.(WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Isom IGA was rocked by flood waters more than a month ago and, a short time later, Papal Missionary of Mercy Father Jim Sichko paid a visit with a $20,000 donation to the grocery store and more in gift cards to employees and other locals.

Soon after this donation, Isom IGA owner Gwendolyn Christon sent Father Sichko a personal thank you letter via email with a bit more to help out others, calling it a tithe from the original donation.

“So I open the second email,” said Father Sichko, “and there is $2,000 from Gwen to me to give to others.”

Father Sichko was astonished by Christon’s generosity and reached out to business officials and leaders across the country such as Delta Airlines, University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto, Dolly Parton’s longtime manager Danny Nozell, as well as Enlace Health, to come up with a plan to renovate the store.

Father Sichko got an estimate and, with help from business partners, matched the estimate and presented it to Christon and other IGA officials on Wednesday.

“I’ve got an estimate from IGA and people and it’s gonna cost about, I would say, $75,000 to do that,” said Father Sichko, “so here’s the $75,000.”

Christon said this was a blessing, not only for her, but for the entire Isom community and Letcher County.

“A month later you start to have hope, but you don’t have any idea that someone is going to bless you in this way, you really don’t,” said Christon. “You’re thinking you got to just do it yourself, but he’s come through to help us and I thank him. I really, really thank him.”

With a long road still ahead for Isom IGA, this donation gives the entire community a bit of hope in troubling times.

“This is going to, as we would say as Christians, a resurrection,” said Father Sichko. “You got to go through the Good Friday to get to Easter Sunday.”

Father Sichko also gave more gift cards to folks in the community and Isom IGA employees and added that he “did not want to receive another tithe” from Christon.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Broughton
Knox County man arrested following stabbing, one man flown to hospital
Stacy Collins
Eastern Ky. man charged with murdering 12-year-old daughter
Jam session towards the end of the Appalachia Rises: Come Hell or High Water flood relief...
Country stars come together for Appalachia Rises: Come Hell or High Water telethon
Southeastern Ky. deputies give back to a fellow citizen
Southeastern Ky. deputies give back to a fellow citizen
Kimber Wilson
Pregnant 17-year-old found dead in Caryville, body sent for autopsy

Latest News

Isom IGA
Father Jim Sichko visits Isom IGA for second time with $75,000 donation - 6pm
J.H. Atkins, Harold McKinney, Richard Campbell, Jim Boyd, and Bob McBeath joined forces to help...
‘They’ve gone through enough’: Retired lawyers partner to offer FEMA application appeals assistance
Three days after students in Breathitt County returned to the classroom, state and federal...
State, federal education leaders tour flood-impacted schools in eastern Ky.
KRCC
‘We recover very loudly so people don’t have to die quietly’: Community care center helps people struggling with addiction