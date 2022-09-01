Father Jim Sichko visits Isom IGA for second time with $75,000 donation

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Isom IGA was rocked by flood waters more than a month ago and, a short time later, Papal Missionary of Mercy Father Jim Sichko paid a visit with a $20,000 donation to the grocery store and more in gift cards to employees and other locals.

Soon after this donation, Isom IGA owner Gwendolyn Christon sent Father Sichko a personal thank you letter via email with a bit more to help out others, calling it a tithe from the original donation.

“So I open the second email,” said Father Sichko, “and there is $2,000 from Gwen to me to give to others.”

Father Sichko was astonished by Christon’s generosity and reached out to business officials and leaders across the country such as Delta Airlines, University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto, Dolly Parton’s longtime manager Danny Nozell, as well as Enlace Health, to come up with a plan to renovate the store.

Father Sichko got an estimate and, with help from business partners, matched the estimate and presented it to Christon and other IGA officials on Wednesday.

“I’ve got an estimate from IGA and people and it’s gonna cost about, I would say, $75,000 to do that,” said Father Sichko, “so here’s the $75,000.”

Christon said this was a blessing, not only for her, but for the entire Isom community and Letcher County.

“A month later you start to have hope, but you don’t have any idea that someone is going to bless you in this way, you really don’t,” said Christon. “You’re thinking you got to just do it yourself, but he’s come through to help us and I thank him. I really, really thank him.”

With a long road still ahead for Isom IGA, this donation gives the entire community a bit of hope in troubling times.

“This is going to, as we would say as Christians, a resurrection,” said Father Sichko. “You got to go through the Good Friday to get to Easter Sunday.”

Father Sichko also gave more gift cards to folks in the community and Isom IGA employees and added that he “did not want to receive another tithe” from Christon.

