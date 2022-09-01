Dingess Elementary heads back to school following mold cleanup

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The new school year is now underway for almost all students in Mingo County.

Kindergarten through fifth-grade students at Dingess Elementary headed back to the classroom Wednesday.

However, before students could step off the bus and embrace their teachers, the district first had to deal with the discovery of mold in five classrooms.

Earlier this month, five classrooms tested positive for mold.

In a Facebook post on the Board of Education’s page, officials said an air quality test had been conducted on the school Tuesday night and an inspector from the Office of School Facilities expressed confidence in the school opening.

For Emma Wellman, as excited as she is for her first-grader to have a normal school year, she is filled with worries.

“I’m a little bit nervous about the start of the school year. I’m nervous to see how it goes, how soon until if she gets sick,” she said.

Wellman said she needed to keep her daughter home multiple times during the last school year. She said opinions from the family allergist and pediatrician indicated her daughter showed symptoms consistent with a black mold allergy.

“Honestly, I was not surprised when I first found out because I had kept her home from school quite often and I knew this wasn’t normal children-packing germs at the beginning of the year like you’d usually expect at the beginning of the school year,” she said. “I knew something wasn’t right when I first found out the school had mold in at least five classrooms. I was like, ‘I knew.’ ”

Wednesday, Mingo County Schools Superintendent Dr. Johnny Branch gave a walk through the school and the classrooms which had been affected by mold.

He said multiple factors contributed to mold growth throughout the summer, including a very rainy season, a leaky roof being replaced and a tree falling on the building.

He said the last of the mold cleanup finished the night before students returned.

“As far as the mold goes, we are always going to pay attention to what is going on to make sure we don’t let that situation occur to the best of our ability but the most important thing is our kids need to learn,” he said.

Branch and Wellman shared the sentiment they want to see the students have a normal school year after two years transformed by COVID-19 but the mold issue has caused a renewed focus on children’s health and safety.

“They had to go through such adversity and last year,” Branch said. “We started to get back to normal, I want them to come in and experience a normal day of school, see these people who love them so much and to help these students succeed and make sure they’re well while they’re doing it.”

“I’m excited for her to start back. I’m excited for her to learn these new experiences,” Wellman said. “I am still leery and will be on a constant watch to see if anything had improved.”

Pre-K students will head back to school on Tuesday.

