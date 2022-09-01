Breathitt County Sheriff’s Office revises curfew times

By Evan Hatter
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 9:26 PM EDT
JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - There are changes on the way for the curfew in Breathitt County that has been in place since last month’s deadly flooding.

Breathitt County Sheriff John Hollan announced on Facebook Wednesday evening that the county’s curfew is being shortened by two hours. It now extends each day from 12:00 midnight through 6:00 a.m.

The curfew still does not include commuting to and from work, emergencies, first responders, and school activities

