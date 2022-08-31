‘We recover very loudly so people don’t have to die quietly’: Community care center helps people struggling with addiction

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Rockhouse Baptist Church fellowship hall in Hyden is not only a place for worship. It is also a place for people looking for help with recovery.

“We recover very loudly so people don’t have to die quietly,” said Pamela Brock.

Each week, Pamela Brock and Jessica Jones with Kentucky River Community Care meet with clients to help with recovery. They both share a common experience with the people they look to help.

“My addiction started when my husband was killed under ground in a mining accident, and I think I was always born an addict, but I had never went through any kind of like post traumatic stress events that triggered that,” Brock added.

Jones said she was also an addict, nearly losing her life to the addiction.

“I overdosed and had to be put in the psych center,” said Jones. “My mom and my grandma had my children, they were planning my grandpas funeral, so coming home from that set in a lot more depression for me, like that was the most selfish thing I could have ever done.”

Both women credit their recovery to jail time and going through KRCC Programs. They now both work for the agency.

“We just try to be a light to people today,” said Jones . “We don’t want them to feel how helpless we had to feel, how hopeless, if I can prevent anyone from feeling the kind of pain I had to feel, I’m gonna do that.”

They said they hope their stories can be used as an encouragement in the recovery journey of others.

“The one thing the enemy thought he could destroy me with, God has turned it around as a gift, and that gift is to help other people,” said Brock.

If you or a loved one is in need of help with a substance abuse issue, you can reach out to any of the resources listed below:

Kentucky River Community Care - https://www.krccnet.com/

Mountain Comprehensive Care Center - https://www.mtcomp.org/

Addiction Recovery Care - https://www.arccenters.com/

