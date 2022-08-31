Two men facing charges following several ATM thefts

ATM thefts. Knox and Whitley County, Kentucky(Knox County Sheriff's Office)
By Phil Pendleton and Cameron Aaron
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are facing charges after several ATM thefts were reported across southern Kentucky and northern Tennessee.

Police said they gathered enough evidence to identify and arrest two men.

Officials with the Corbin Police Department said they worked with departments in Williamsburg, Barbourville and other jurisdictions to arrest Dave E. Smith and B.J. Hubbard, both of Knox County.

BJ Hubbard.
BJ Hubbard.(Corbin Police Dept.)

Both men were charged with theft and criminal mischief.

Smith has already been released from jail after he posted an administrative bond.

Hubbard remains in the Knox County Jail.

Detective Basil Hodge said they got a full confession of what the two did and added they used a stolen truck to break into at least four businesses to steal or attempt to steal ATMs.

Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith said Smith and Hubbard are possible suspects in three ATM thefts in the county. Authorities said they were not able to recover any of the stolen cash.

Police said they are expecting at least two more arrests tied to this case.

