Sunshine and low humidity...for now

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Sunshine made a triumphant return to the mountains this afternoon along with much lower humidity...and if you’re someone who likes that forecast, then do I have some good news for you!

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

High pressure from the northern plains is in firm control of the forecast as we head through tonight and into tomorrow as well. Light winds will continue to bring cool and dry air into the mountains, allowing us to see overnight lows fall down into the upper 50s and lower 60s under mostly clear skies.

High pressure, while in control, will start to scoot eastward into the day on Thursday. Sunshine will still be the key weather feature, but we’ll also see a slight increase in humidity and slightly warmer highs into the middle 80s. Either way, still a very comfortable day! Overnight, more free A/C expected as we see mostly clear skies. Temperatures are back in the lower 60s.

Into the Holiday Weekend

Things are looking considerably toastier as we head into the holiday weekend, though. High pressure scoots further east and tries to break down a touch, this will lead to warmer and more humid air returning from the Gulf of Mexico. While we look mostly dry, we will be considerably muggier and warmer with highs in the middle to upper 80s.

This will lead to a more unsettled pattern as we head into the holiday weekend. For the most part, it will not rain thew whole time, however, we need to pay attention to heavy rain moving over the same spots repeatedly as showers and storms develop in the afternoon day after day. Highs look warm through the holiday weekend in the middle to upper 80s, but things get slightly milder as more clouds and showers work in by the early and middle part of next week.

