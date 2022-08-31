“She’s not just going to break this record, she’s going to smash that record,”: Prestonsburg’s Anna Burchett named Player of the Week

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Over the last few years, the Prestonsburg Blackcats have become synonymous with championship-level soccer.

“This year it’s been really well so far,” said senior midfielder Anna Burchett. “We’ve been playing great. Our team’s younger. We’re playing great.”

Over the last three seasons, Burchett has been one of the leaders bringing the ‘Cats to greater heights as one of the most prolific scorers in the state.

As the 2022 season began, that scoring ability was about to cross a milestone...going into the year on track to beat the KHSAA’s all-time career scoring record.

“I had thought about it,” Burchett said. “I knew I was getting close to it. I also didn’t want to think about it. I just wanted to play because I felt like if I knew I was getting closer, it would change the way I was playing and I think I’d do too much. So I just did the best I could not to think about it really.”

That “start at zero...don’t think about it” mentality carried into last week’s game against Martin County...at least as long as it could, after her first three goals that tied the record.

“The ref looked at me and told me you got one more and I was like ‘oh my gosh don’t say that to me’ but I mean I knew because I had kept up with it but I tried not to think about it and in the Martin County game after I was scoring, I just knew it was coming which was scary,” Burchett said.

Late in the game, Burchett did it. Scoring her fourth goal of the game to reach 218 for her career, breaking the state’s record.

The record, already broken, is on pace to be put in another stratosphere.

“At the end of the day if she stays healthy this season, she’s not just going to break this record, she’s going to smash that record,” said head coach and Anna’s father Paul Burchett. “It’s one that could stand for a long time. She deserves it. She’s just as good a kid off the field as she is on the field.”

But for the Ohio University commit, her goals on the field are nothing to her team’s goal for the season...take back the 15th Region crown.

“Well I want us to win region,” Anna Burchett said. “That’s a goal for us really and losing ten seniors last year. It hurt but we also have more girls coming in and they have done great so that really helps us. We do. We would like to win region.”

Shattering a record while elevating the legacy of Blackcat soccer for years to come.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.