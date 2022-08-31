Several Eastern Kentucky farmer’s markets offering free produce following the floods

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Several farmer’s markets in Eastern Kentucky are offering free produce following the floods.

A grant from the Louisville-based Lee Initiative has allowed farmer’s markets in Knott, Perry, Breathitt and Letcher Counties to serve free produce.

“It’s really hard to get fresh, local, good for you produce, and at a good price, so these markets mean a lot for us, for our food producers and our community,” said Kelsey Cloonan, Market Manager for the Knott County Farmers Market and Community Agriculture worker at the Hindmand Settlement School.

Cloonan said the flood has only made the issue of food insecurity worse in the mountains.

“Every year, it’s getting more and more like that as food insecurity becomes more of a pressing issue,” said Cloonan. “Every year it’s getting worse and worse.”

Barbara Maggard attended the free farmer’s market in Knott County.

“Yeah, I got me some beans, corn, tomatoes, and potatoes,” she said.

Maggard’s garden was washed away in the flood, leaving her without produce she relies on to eat.

“We lost everything in the garden that we had, and the flood almost washed up to the garage,” she said.

Cloonan said several farms have been integral in their efforts including Doyle Botts Farms, Lazy 8 Stock Farms, Bill Best, Uncle Jacks Farms and Stonehedge Farms.

To keep up to date on future farmer’s markets in Knott County, go to their Facebook page.

