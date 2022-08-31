Sept. 28 is the deadline to register for FEMA aid

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - FEMA Spokesman Nate Custer covers Breathitt, Clay, Owsley, Whitley and Perry counties. He said he has never seen flooding damage like our region saw in late July.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

Remnants of homes, overturned vehicles, school bus in the waterway, all kinds of vegetative debris,” he said.

Custer said the last day to register for FEMA aid is September 28. He said if you have applied for FEMA aid but were denied, it could be because of missing information.

”You have to be the owner to register with FEMA,” he said. “A little word on what your general damages were when you register, whether you have insurance.”

He added communication is key to getting FEMA assistance. You should give them a good phone number so inspectors can schedule a time to visit your home.

”FEMA will try three times to contact the people, if that doesn’t work then, we are going out to the address,” he said.

We asked why people are being denied when they have damage and why some are getting very little aid. Custer said it is on a case-by-case basis. He added you should go to a disaster recovery center to meet with a FEMA representative in person.

”They can look up your application and find out what’s missing,” he said. “Maybe there’s some things you haven’t communicated about what happened to you, and then you can provide that information.”

For more information about FEMA assistance click here.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.