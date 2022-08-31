From ‘nothing’ to new station: Blaine VFD to rebuild 9 years after fire destroys station

BLAINE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Blaine Volunteer Fire Department lost its station to a fire in 2013 and has served the community from a two-garage structure for the last nine years.

“It’s a 2-bay garage; the building is not big enough for all of the equipment,” said fire chief Jeremy Wheeler.

During that time, the old, drafty building has left the firefighters with little space to store equipment and little options for training, while heating the building takes most of the department’s operating budget.

Using the community center as a training location, forced to store items and trucks at spots across town, and made to bring their equipment from place to place, the department is ready for a change. So, when Governor Andy Beshear announced grant funding for a new building Monday, the process of moving forward became real for the Lawrence County first responders.

“It’s hard to talk when you get that much money,” said Wheeler. “It’s a big game-changer to go from nothing.”

A check for $750,000 was presented to the department to go toward building a new fire station in place of the current structure.

“Equipment’s been parked in various places throughout the community. And we just made it work,” said Wheeler. “Time matters. When it’s a fire, time matters. It’s an inconvenience when everything’s not together.”

The department will be able to train and work out of one location, making things easier for new recruits and more productive for those responding to fires every day.

“Hopefully it brings more people to want to help in the community. That way they can see that it’s growing, instead of running out of garages and every body’s homes,” Wheeler said.

According to Wheeler, the new station is not only needed but necessary in keeping the community as safe as possible. He said he hopes to see the building up and operational by winter.

