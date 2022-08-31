Louisville Jewish congregation sending supplies to Eastern Kentucky high schools

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville synagogue worked with a moving company on Wednesday to deliver supplies to Eastern Kentucky high schools affected by flooding.

The Temple Louisville partnered with the Cardinal Moving Company on Wednesday to move 450 used chairs to Hazard High School in Hazard, Ky.

The chairs will be used to help replenish schools in Eastern Kentucky that were devastated by August’s floods.

Cardinal Moving Company said they were honored to help transport the supplies to those in need.

“So, as far as, you know, here at Cardinal, we love our fellow Kentuckians and we are in a position where we can help them out,” Jamal Mosby, Cardinal Moving Company’s supervisor and part-time manager said. “So, definitely made sense just to try to help them out. That we could get everything squared away for them and taken down there, and to hopefully see a couple of smiles along the way.”

The moving company began loading up the chairs on Wednesday morning to take to their new location.

