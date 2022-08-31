Lawrence County man charged with possessing child porngraphy

Calvin Workman
Calvin Workman(Kentucky State Police)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASHLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky man is facing some serious charges following an undercover child porngraphy investigation.

Earlier this month, Kentucky State Police arrested Calvin Workman, 55, at his home in Lawrence County.

Police took equipment they believe was used in sharing the images online to the Ashland Police Department for examination.

Workman is charged with 21 felony counts, which could lead to between five to ten years in prison for each count if he is convicted.

He was taken to the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.

