Ky. police looking for stabbing suspect, school on lockdown

Steven Broughton
Steven Broughton(Barbourville Police Dept.)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a stabbing in Barbourville.

Barbourville police said they responded to a stabbing on 3rd Street.

Police said the suspect, 32-year-old Steven Broughton, took off.

Barbourville City School was placed on lockdown as a precaution.

He was last seen wearing khaki shorts, a belt and blue Under Armour sneakers. He was not wearing a shirt at the time.

Barbourville Police Department Assistant Chief Jake Knuckles said the victim was communicating with officers when he was taken from the scene. We are told he was flown to a hospital.

This is a developing story.

