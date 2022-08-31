‘I did act out of character’: JCPS father apologizes for school bus outburst, brings awareness to bullying

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Only one day after cell phone video showed him boarding a Jefferson County Public School bus and threatening the students, the man responsible apologized for his actions.

“I wanted to clear up everything that was said and apologize to everybody that I offended, all the kids and parents,” Delvantae King said. “I want to apologize to JCPS. I want to apologize to the school bus driver also, because at the end of the day, I did act out of character.”

King contacted WAVE News Tuesday afternoon, looking to provide context as to why he went on the bus and yelled at the people on it.

He said his 9-year-old daughter has been a victim of bullying for several months, beginning in the spring of 2022. He said she’s been verbally teased, had things thrown at her and been physically attacked.

On Thursday, King said she was jumped and came home with a lump on her head.

That was the final straw.

“I let my emotions and my frustration and anger get the best of me,” he said. “The only reason any of this transpired is due to bullying. And people don’t talk to their kids about bullying. And when you done reached out and keep trying and trying and trying to mediate something, and nobody’s doing nothing, what else are you left to do?”

King said he’s brought the issues up to his daughter’s school, Carter Elementary, and has been told it would be addressed. He said he’s also attempted to resolve the situation with the bully’s parents, but that hasn’t worked either.

In his frustration, King waited for his daughter at the bus stop Friday, climbed up the stairs and told the students, in a profanity-ridden address, he would “flip this whole bus” if any of the students touched his daughter again.

“I just feel like it’s just so much,” he said. “It is. It’s just too much. Like, I was even starting thinking about home schooling my kids at this point. That’s not even fair for my child, for my kids, to even have do that.”

Carter Elementary’s Principal Jamie Wyman sent the following email to parents Friday:

August 26, 2022

Dear Families of Bus #2047 Students,

I wanted to let you know about an incident that happened on your student’s bus this afternoon. While at a bus stop, an adult and a girl boarded Bus #2047 threatening the students on the bus. The bus driver ushered the two non-Carter Elementary people off the bus but they got in a vehicle and followed the bus. Students reported seeing the occupants of the vehicle display a gun while following Bus #2047.

Police and JCPS Security were notified and the bus driver was told to return to our school and not make any more stops. We had students wait on the bus until LMPD and JCPS Security arrived. They are investigating this incident.

I wanted to thank all of you for agreeing to come pick up your child from school. We feel this was the safest and best way for your children to get home today. I also want to thank the bus driver for his quick action and for stepping up to keep all of our kids safe.

I understand that your child may be suffering some trauma from this incident. I hope that you will discuss what happened with your child and reach out to our counselor who will be available to talk to students on Monday.

The safety of our students and staff is our top priority at Carter Elementary. Feel free to contact me at 502-485-8225.

Sincerely,

Jamie Wyman

King told WAVE News he never followed the bus nor displayed a gun to anybody.

“I don’t have guns,” he said. “I don’t follow school buses. I don’t wave guns at kids, at children. That is false. That is false. They’re down-tearing my character, making me seem like a monster that I’m not. I’m just a father that was worried about my child.”

Ultimately, King knows his anger got the best of him and distorted his message. However, he wants people to know the message came out like it did, because he loves his kids.

“I shouldn’t have did that,” he said. “I shouldn’t have did that, but for my child, if that’s the length I’ve got to go... I don’t physically want to harm nobody. I’m not here to do that. But verbally, vocally, I’m going to say what’s got to be said so you understand to leave my child alone.”

King told WAVE News he wants to do something for the children on the bus to prove how sincere his apology is.

WAVE News reached out to JCPS to see if there have been any formal bullying complaints filed at Carter Elementary. A district spokesperson said an open records request would need to be submitted to release that information.

