Gov. Andy Beshear holds Team Kentucky update

(Governor Andy Beshear)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear held his weekly Team Kentucky update Wednesday morning.

He spoke about flood recovery efforts, the state’s economy, infrastructure updates and other topics.

In the update, the Governor said 88 travel trailers are on the way to Eastern Kentucky to house more flood victims.

He also said Louisiana is donating up to 300 trailers to the region that were originally used for Hurricane Ida victims.

You can watch a livestream below.

