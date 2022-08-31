EKU head football coach recovering from cardiac episode

Eastern Kentucky head coach Walt Wells, right, discusses a call with a referee during the first...
Eastern Kentucky head coach Walt Wells, right, discusses a call with a referee during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Louisville in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)(Timothy D. Easley | AP)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - The Eastern Kentucky University head football coach, Walt Wells, is recovering from a cardiac episode, according to officials with the school.

A release said his vital signs are encouraging, and he is able to sit up and talk with family and friends.

Wells is still being monitored regularly by medical professionals.

