EKU head football coach recovering from cardiac episode
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - The Eastern Kentucky University head football coach, Walt Wells, is recovering from a cardiac episode, according to officials with the school.
A release said his vital signs are encouraging, and he is able to sit up and talk with family and friends.
Wells is still being monitored regularly by medical professionals.
