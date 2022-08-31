COVID, flu or allergies? It’s important to know the difference

Fall allergies, COVID-19 and the flu have similar symptoms. With cases rising for each, it's...
Fall allergies, COVID-19 and the flu have similar symptoms. With cases rising for each, it’s important to listen to your body to keep not just to keep you, but others protected.(Pexels)
By Ally Blake
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s that time of year when illness and allergies start to rise.

Fall allergies, COVID-19 and the flu have similar symptoms. With cases rising for each, it’s important to listen to your body to keep not just to keep you, but others protected.

It’s imperative to know the symptoms, in case you come under the weather.

A cough, runny nose, and sore throat all have one thing in common, they can be symptoms of allergies, COVID, and flu. However, the key difference between allergies and a virus is a fever.

“Now, if you don’t have a fever, if you just have a runny nose, you don’t feel bad and you have a history of allergies, then maybe it is just allergies,” said Dr. Jeff Foxx.

If a fever is present, it’s important to get yourself tested for COVID-19 or the flu. COVID-19 and the flu can seem almost identical, but if you experience any of the symptoms you should stay home.

“We’ve all heard about Covid vaccines. This fall, there is a new Covid vaccine that is going to be more specific for current variants, but this fall will also be a good time to get a flu shot,” said Dr. Foxx. “Generally, September/October, you get the flu shot, so it’s really that good peak antibodies when you come into winter.

Dr. Fox says by getting both vaccines you can prepare yourself. Also by washing your hands, wearing a mask, if you feel comfortable, and staying home if you feel bad.

Between the flu, COVID-19 and spring allergies, many parents aren't sure what to worry about...
Between the flu, COVID-19 and spring allergies, many parents aren't sure what to worry about most when it comes to their kids.(WKYT)

