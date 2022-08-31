Community Trust Bank in Hindman reopens after flood

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four
By Olivia Calfee
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Community Trust Bank in Hindman opened its doors again on Wednesday after being closed for more than a month.

The Knott County Community Trust Bank branch manager, Daryl Slone, said water rose six to eight inches in the building, but nothing was lost that cannot be replaced.

“We got a brand new ATM and some new carpet, new flooring, and had to get rid of the sheetrock or at least the lower parts of it. So, we kind of got a facelift I guess,” said Slone.

The bank staff said they are excited to have the doors open again.

“It is something about being able to step foot in you know we’re a community bank. So, being able to see people and a lot of people just like that personal touch. So, it’ll mean something to the community,” said Slone.

The bank was the first business back open on main street since the flood, and Mayor of Hindman, Tracy Niece, said the community is slowly but surely getting normalcy back.

“It’s normalcy for them because it was a day to day thing that you saw people at the bank and in town, and it’s starting slowly but surely people are coming back, and hopefully we can rebuild better than we were before,” Mayor Niece said.

The bank is back working as normal with the lobby and drive through both open.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stacy Collins
Eastern Ky. man charged with murdering 12-year-old daughter
Steven Broughton
Knox County man arrested following stabbing, one man flown to hospital
Jam session towards the end of the Appalachia Rises: Come Hell or High Water flood relief...
Country stars come together for Appalachia Rises: Come Hell or High Water telethon
Southeastern Ky. deputies give back to a fellow citizen
Southeastern Ky. deputies give back to a fellow citizen
Kimber Wilson
Pregnant 17-year-old found dead in Caryville, body sent for autopsy

Latest News

FEMA aid - Dakota
FEMA aid - Dakota
A Louisville synagogue worked with a moving company on Wednesday to deliver hundreds of chairs...
Louisville Jewish congregation sending supplies to Eastern Kentucky high schools
Student Debt Graphic
Ky. teacher says it’s nearly impossible for students to graduate debt-free today
While fall brings in nicer weather and cooler temperatures, it also means the start of more...
Tips to prevent bugs from getting into your home this fall