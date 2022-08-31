Community Trust Bank in Hindman reopens after flood

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Community Trust Bank in Hindman opened its doors again on Wednesday after being closed for more than a month.

The Knott County Community Trust Bank branch manager, Daryl Slone, said water rose six to eight inches in the building, but nothing was lost that cannot be replaced.

“We got a brand new ATM and some new carpet, new flooring, and had to get rid of the sheetrock or at least the lower parts of it. So, we kind of got a facelift I guess,” said Slone.

The bank staff said they are excited to have the doors open again.

“It is something about being able to step foot in you know we’re a community bank. So, being able to see people and a lot of people just like that personal touch. So, it’ll mean something to the community,” said Slone.

The bank was the first business back open on main street since the flood, and Mayor of Hindman, Tracy Niece, said the community is slowly but surely getting normalcy back.

“It’s normalcy for them because it was a day to day thing that you saw people at the bank and in town, and it’s starting slowly but surely people are coming back, and hopefully we can rebuild better than we were before,” Mayor Niece said.

The bank is back working as normal with the lobby and drive through both open.

