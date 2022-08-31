Coach Calipari to receive Jefferson Award for Public Service in Sports

Coaches from the University of Kentucky, including men's coach John Calipari, made several stops to deliver shoes.(WKYT)
Coaches from the University of Kentucky, including men’s coach John Calipari, made several stops to deliver shoes.(WKYT)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT/UK Athletics) - Kentucky men’s basketball head coach John Calipari will receive the Jefferson Award for Outstanding Public Service in Sports by Multiplying Good on Nov. 2.

For more than 50 years, Multiplying Good has honored those who put others first. Those receiving the Jefferson Award are empowered to do more, while their stories of extraordinary public service inspire others to action. It is an award that underscores impact.

“I am humbled to be recognized in this way,” Calipari said. “As I look back at my career in basketball and serving the community, things like this will matter to me more than any other award or recognition.”

Founded over 50 years ago by Jackie Kennedy Onassis, Sen. Bob Taft Jr., and Sam Beard, Multiplying Good is the world’s most highly celebrated organization focused on and honoring public service. They have honored our country’s most significant trailblazers and changemakers, and each year recipients are honored at the Jefferson Award Ceremony in New York and Washington, D.C.

Other recipients of the Jefferson Award include Arthur Ashe, Tom Brokaw, Larry Fitzgerald, Betty Ford, John Glenn, Bob Hope, Steve Jobs, Shaquille O’Neal, General Colin Powell, John D. Rockefeller and Oprah Winfrey. Calipari is the first men’s college basketball coach to receive the honor.

