Box of reptiles mailed to the wrong address in New York

“If you lost your lizards and iguanas we have them at the police department,” police wrote.
“If you lost your lizards and iguanas we have them at the police department,” police wrote.(Ssfadia / Wikipedia / (CC BY 4.0))
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT CHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Several live lizards were wrongly delivered to a residence in a village north of New York City.

“Needless to say the addressee was quite startled when they opened the box,” Port Chester police wrote on Facebook.

Police received the call about the reptiles just after noon on Saturday. They posted a picture on Sunday of three dark-colored lizards held in a large white container. It was not immediately clear whether there were more reptiles not pictured.

“If you lost your lizards and iguanas we have them at the police department,” police wrote.

They said they held the animals until a local animal sanctuary could pick them up for safekeeping.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stacy Collins
Eastern Ky. man charged with murdering 12-year-old daughter
Jam session towards the end of the Appalachia Rises: Come Hell or High Water flood relief...
Country stars come together for Appalachia Rises: Come Hell or High Water telethon
Kimber Wilson
Pregnant 17-year-old found dead in Caryville, body sent for autopsy
Southeastern Ky. deputies give back to a fellow citizen
Southeastern Ky. deputies give back to a fellow citizen
Austin Bellamy is fighting for his life at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after...
Man in coma after stung by bees 20,000 times, family says

Latest News

Prosecutors and lawyers for Nauman Hussain had reached a deal a year ago that would have spared...
Judge nixes no-prison deal in 2018 limo crash that killed 20
FILE - Democrat Beto O'Rourke listens to a volunteer before a Texas Organizing Project...
Beto O’Rourke resuming campaign stops in Texas after illness
A police officer in Virginia helped rescue a hawk caught in a driver's car grill.
LOOK: Police officer helps free hawk from car’s grill
Steven Broughton
Ky. police looking for stabbing suspect, school on lockdown