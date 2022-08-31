August ends with sunshine and cooler temperatures

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Welcome to the last day of August! The 8th month of the year will end on a very pleasant note. Get out there and enjoy it!

Today and Tonight

Somehow, unless something crazy happens today, we managed to make it out of one of the hottest months of the year with only TWO 90-degree days! I’m not talking 90 or better, I’m talking about 90 exactly. How crazy is that?

The cold front that came through yesterday has brought our temperatures down quite nicely. Most of us are starting in the low 60s this morning with some foggy conditions. Take it easy out there and use those low beams. Sunshine will push us back toward the 80-degree mark or just above it, but it’s not going to be a bad day at all. Look for mostly clear skies tonight with some fog again late. Lows will drop into the upper 50s for most.

Extended Forecast

The first day of September on Thursday looks fantastic too. Look for more sunshine and highs back into the mid-80s. Dewpoints will continue to stay low, so it still won’t feel that muggy. Clear skies Thursday night will take us back into the low 60s for the first day of meteorological fall.

Friday, we will start an upward trend with the temperatures and dewpoints will slowly climb too. Highs look to top out in the upper 80s for the third week of high school football.

Labor Day weekend could feature scattered rain chances with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Labor Day itself is trending a little cooler, but still warm with more scattered showers and storms and highs in the mid-80s.

