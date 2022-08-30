State, national education officials visit schools impacted by flooding

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, several state and national education officials toured Eastern Kentucky schools impacted by the flooding that hit the region one month ago.

Officials from the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) and the U.S. Department of Education (USDE) visited schools in Letcher County to view damage firsthand and see how they can help.

USDE officials said their main goal is to get these schools up and running so kids can have a sense of normalcy again.

”We just want to make sure that we’re here to help and just want to let folks know that we’re thinking about them and we want to make sure that we can provide some support to get back to normal as much as possible,” said James Lane, Senior Advisor with the USDE.

Officials visited schools in Letcher and Knott County on Tuesday and will visit schools in Perry and Breathitt Counties on Wednesday.

