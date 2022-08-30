Southeastern Ky. deputies give back to a fellow citizen

By Dakota Makres
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a feel good story to pass along to you.

Two Knox County Sheriff’s deputies gifted a local man a pair of new shoes.

Timothy Ramey, who is known to walk the highways often, had walked so much his shoes were starting to give out. When deputies found out, they stepped in to get him a new pair of shoes.

You can see Deputies Bobby Jones and Sam Mullins pictured below with Ramey.

