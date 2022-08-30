Russell County man plans to raise $50,000 to build home for flood victims

A man who runs his own social media site for weather related events is encouraging people to put an eastern Kentucky family in a new home.(WKYT)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Daniel Wilson follows weather events in Russell, Pulaski and surrounding counties.

He frequently travels to hard hit areas and meets the people impacted.

After the recent flooding in Breathitt County, he did not have to travel far.

”The Wiley Hudson family were the second group of people I met,” said Wilson. “As I went down Watts Creek, Leatherwood, My mind kept going back to them.”

He wanted to see the Wiley Hudson family get a new home, so he came up with a plan to raise 50-thousand dollars.

“The reason we are trying to reach out and help these people is because a lot of the money is going for cleanup, food, rebuilding roads, etc.” said Wilson. “I want to make a difference in a different way.”

Wilson said he set up an account at the First National Bank in Russell Springs. He added one check can then be given to the Hudson family so they can buy a new home.

The plan is to put them in a pre-fabricated home.

”The plan is to insulate it, run electricity in it,” said Wilson. “Eventually drywall to make it a permanent home. They are now considered my friends.”

