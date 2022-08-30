Rain chances wrap up as weather turns beautiful to finish August

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Scattered showers and storms have been with us for the better part of a couple of days now and while some heavy rain remains possible, some much brighter and much better conditions are on the way as we close the month of August.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Yet again, we are watching the potential for showers and storms this evening, but that should continue to diminish as we head through tonight thanks to the front beginning to move to the east. Still, with any storms that are out there, we need to keep an eye on the potential for some brief gusty winds and heavy rain. As storms diminish tonight, we’ll start to see cooler and drier air filter into the region, as we do, we’ll see plenty of fog developing around the region. Just give yourself some extra time in the morning...lows fall back into the lower to middle 60s.

Conditions improve greatly as we head through the early parts of tomorrow. We should wake up to mostly cloudy skies, but those should start to diminish as we head through the daytime hours as drier air works back in thanks to high pressure taking control. Dew points will continue to drop, making it feel much nicer out there with highs in the lower 80s. We’re back in the upper 50s to lower 60s with some patchy fog overnight under mostly clear skies.

Late Week and Beyond

Even better conditions work our way into the day on Thursday. High pressure is still in control, keeping drier air in place. We should warm slightly, though, with highs back into the lower to middle 80s under mostly sunny skies. Again, we’re comfortably cool on the first night of September, with lows back in the lower 60s.

Some humidity tries to make a comeback Friday and into the weekend with highs back in the middle and upper 80s as we hit the holiday weekend, appropriate for the unofficial end of summer! We should stay dry but warm on Friday, but as humidity returns late day, we could see the return of patchy fog with lows in the middle 60s. Things are looking toasty as we head into the weekend and early next week with highs back in the upper 80s with the potential for a few spotty storms each afternoon.

