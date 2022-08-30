Pregnant 17-year-old found dead in Caryville

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is reportedly looking for the girl’s boyfriend.
The girl's body was found early Tuesday morning, according to officials.
The girl's body was found early Tuesday morning, according to officials.(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 17-year-old girl was found dead in Caryville Tuesday, according to officials with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.

The girl was found on Tennessee Street, according to CCSO officials. WVLT News spoke to the girl’s mother, Carol Ann Wilson, who identified her as Kimber Marie Wilson. Carol Ann Wilson also told WVLT News that the girl was 5 months pregnant.

According to the family, Kimber Wilson was found dead around 8:30 a.m. in her great-grandfather’s home. The girl’s uncle said he saw the girl just after midnight, and said she seemed fine.

Kimber Wilson’s family spoke to WVLT News about the girl, describing her as a “good kid” and “smart girl.”

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is reportedly looking for the girl’s boyfriend.

No more information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jam session towards the end of the Appalachia Rises: Come Hell or High Water flood relief...
Country stars come together for Appalachia Rises: Come Hell or High Water telethon
Often the thieves will take a stolen truck or van, back into the store, then tie a chain to the...
String of ATM thefts across southern Kentucky under investigation
WYMT Appalachia Rises
WYMT, CW Lexington to carry ‘Appalachia Rises: Come Hell or High Water’ flood relief telethon
FILE - Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the...
Chris Rodriguez to miss UK’s season opener
Aidan Eldridge, 18, was arrested after police say he attempted to confront a former teacher...
18-year-old brought rifle to school to ‘confront former teacher,’ police say

Latest News

Southeastern Ky. deputies give back to a fellow citizen
Southeastern Ky. deputies give back to a fellow citizen
Kentucky Blood Center is urging people to roll up their sleeves and donate as we head into the...
KBC urging blood donations ahead of holiday weekend
Berea College pledges more than $1 million for EKY flood relief
WYMT First Alert Weather
Cold front moves in, showers and storms possible