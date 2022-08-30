Pregnant 17-year-old found dead in Caryville

CARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 17-year-old girl was found dead in Caryville Tuesday, according to officials with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.

The girl was found on Tennessee Street, according to CCSO officials. WVLT News spoke to the girl’s mother, Carol Ann Wilson, who identified her as Kimber Marie Wilson. Carol Ann Wilson also told WVLT News that the girl was 5 months pregnant.

According to the family, Kimber Wilson was found dead around 8:30 a.m. in her great-grandfather’s home. The girl’s uncle said he saw the girl just after midnight, and said she seemed fine.

Kimber Wilson’s family spoke to WVLT News about the girl, describing her as a “good kid” and “smart girl.”

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is reportedly looking for the girl’s boyfriend.

No more information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story.

