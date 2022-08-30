Paramount offers concert tickets for information leading to thief

The Paramount says if you recognize the man, and that information leads to them getting their...
The Paramount says if you recognize the man, and that information leads to them getting their trailer back, they’ll give that person a couple of tickets to the FoxFire Music & Arts Festival.(Paramount Arts Center)
By Shannon Litton
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 3:23 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) -- A trailer has been reported as stolen from the Paramount Arts Center.

The theatre made the announcement Monday evening.

The trailer, which Paramount officials say is used for their outdoor shows, was taken from the building’s parking lot.

Staff were able to get two pictures from security camera footage showing a man hooking up an SUV to the trailer.

The Paramount says if you recognize the man, and that information leads to them getting their...
The Paramount says if you recognize the man, and that information leads to them getting their trailer back, they’ll give that person a couple of tickets to the FoxFire Music & Arts Festival.(Paramount Arts Center)

If you recognize the man in the picture or the SUV, the Paramount says you can send them a private message on Facebook.

The Paramount says if you recognize the man, and that information leads to them getting their trailer back, they’ll give that person a couple of tickets to the FoxFire Music & Arts Festival.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WYMT Appalachia Rises
WYMT, CW Lexington to carry ‘Appalachia Rises: Come Hell or High Water’ flood relief telethon
Often the thieves will take a stolen truck or van, back into the store, then tie a chain to the...
String of ATM thefts across southern Kentucky under investigation
Jam session towards the end of the Appalachia Rises: Come Hell or High Water flood relief...
Country stars come together for Appalachia Rises: Come Hell or High Water telethon
FILE - Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the...
Chris Rodriguez to miss UK’s season opener
Aidan Eldridge, 18, was arrested after police say he attempted to confront a former teacher...
18-year-old brought rifle to school to ‘confront former teacher,’ police say

Latest News

WYMT First Alert Weather
Cold front moves in, showers and storms possible
SUMMIT CHURCH
‘It’s the little people that are stepping up:’ Summit Church takes truck-loads of supplies to displaced families
Summit Church - 11:00 p.m.
Summit Church - 11:00 p.m.
Come Hell or High Water Wrap - 11:00 p.m.
Come Hell or High Water Wrap - 11:00 p.m.