KBC urging blood donations ahead of holiday weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky Blood Center is urging people to roll up their sleeves and donate as we head into the final weekend of summer.

KBC says the blood supply has reached critical levels for many blood types, which is worrisome headed into a holiday weekend.

“The nation’s blood supply is always low during the summer, when schools are out of session and people are busy with vacations,” said Mandy Brajuha, vice president of external relations for KBC. “As we enter the unofficial final weekend of summer, we are working to maintain the supply of blood for our 70-plus hospital partners and need help from our generous donors.”

Blood donations help KBC supply blood for things like cancer treatments, premature births, car accidents, diseases and surgeries.

To boost summer donations, KBC is giving away a Toyota vehicle and the giveaway is entering its final days. Donors who register by Sept. 10 will be entered to win a 2022 Toyota RAV4.

Donors can schedule an appointment at kybloodcenter.org or call 800.775.2522. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins will be accepted as space allows.

